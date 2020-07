00:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 26-year-old suffers moderate injuries in stabbing in Lod A 26-year-old man was stabbed and suffered moderate injuries in Lod on Thursday night. The victim was evacuated to Assaf Harofeh Hospital. A preliminary investigation by police revealed that the incident was criminal in nature. ► ◄ Last Briefs