23:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Neighborhoods in several cities declared 'restricted areas' The Ministerial Committee on Thursday evening approved a move to declare "restricted areas" in several neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Lod, Kiryat Malachi, and Ramla. ► ◄ Last Briefs