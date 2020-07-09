Journalist: Sharon destroyed Gush Katif to avoid trial

Veteran Arutz Sheva journalist Hagai Huberman wrote a controversial op-ed today stating that former PM Ariel Sharon betrayed the state of Israel by being pressured into destroying the settlements in Gush Katif.

Huberman related to quotes by formerr MK Tzvika Hendel who said that a Sharon aid told him about a secretive committee that warned Sharon he would face bribery charges if he didn't take matters into his own hands and evacuate the Jewish communities in Gaza.

According to Hendel, Sharon bent to pressure after initially refusing to hear about the offer.