Former Trump lawyer arrested after violating terms of early release NBC News reported that President Trump's former attorney and campaign spokesperson Michael Cohen has been remanded back into the custody of federal authorities and will be sent back to jail following his violation of early jail release.



This comes after pictures were taken of Cohen at a Manhattan restaurant outside of his residence this weekend, NBC's Adam Reiss reported.