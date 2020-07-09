|
21:24
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Lapid attacks Netanyahu's plan
Yair Lapid attacked PM Netanyahu's financial relief plan presented today.
Lapid said that someone whose government included 36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers should not be preaching "national responsibility" to anyone.
He also accused Netanyahu of attending to his personal interests while the country was mired in economic crisis, saying the PM was concerned about the annexation plan while there were more pressing issues at stake.
