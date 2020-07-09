|
Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Netanyahu: Mistake to relaunch economy so early
PM Netanyahu addressed the government's easing of CV-19 health restrictions during an announcement about a new financial stimulus package for Israeli businesses.
Netanyahu said it was a mistake to release the closure on the local economy so early on, accepting blame for the error. He said the way to find the right balance was by engaging in a method of "trial and error" and that he hoped a solution to the crisis would be reached soon.
