20:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Pompeo discusses relations with Jordanian King US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed regional and national interests during a phone call with Jordan's King Abdullah II today. The Jordanian monarch reaffirmed his country's opposition to the Trump Plan. The two also discussed the global battle with the coronavirus and security cooperation between the two states.