Head of Binyamin Town Council wants swimming pools opened

Head of the Binyamin Municipal Council Yisrael Gantz has called upon the government to allow swimming pools to open.

"The danger stated by the MInistry of Health concerns locker rooms more than pools, where the chance of infection is low. As long as the locker rooms remain closed, we should be allowed to open the pools." Gantz said.

"When we close off relatively safe leisure options we encourage activities such as public gatherings, group travel, and others that are less safe," Gantz added.