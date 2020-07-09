Smotrich blasts govt. for non-stop fighting, COVID-19 obsession

Former Transportation Minister and current Knesset Member Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has expressed his dismay with what he considers to be the government's general ineptitude.

"The government is just fighting all day long and spends 90% of its time dealing with the coronavirus, but there are a lot of important issues in Israel other than the virus. If we were working right there would not be any closures now and all businesses would be open," Smotrich said.

Smotrich's remarks came in an interview with the Reshet Beit radio network.