18:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Next week's hearing to determine Rafi Peretz's political future Read more Yamina will petition the Knesset to consider Peretz a 'retired MK.' The vote is likely to determine his political fate. ► ◄ Last Briefs