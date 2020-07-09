|
18:36
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Ultra-orthodox institutions receive NIS 20 million from private fund
Ultra-orthodox institutions that do not take money from the government have recently received 20 million shekels courtesy of a private fund set up for the purpose of supporting such institutions.
The distribution was made by Jerusalem rabbis and is the fourth of its kind this year. The fund is administered by the Admor of Satmar and benefits the Satmar hasidic group among others.
