18:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 80-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Ashdod An 80-year-old woman has died of a coronavirus infection in Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. She had suffered from several debilitating previous conditions.