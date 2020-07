18:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 50% of Israeli public blame Netanyahu for second wave of COVID-19 In a survey just taken by the Direct Polls Institute, 50% of the Israeli public hold Prime Minister Netanyahu responsible for bringing on the second wave of the coronavirus. 58% of the public also blame Netanyahu for insufficient compensation provided to businesses and individuals who sustained economic losses due to the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs