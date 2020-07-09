Media strategist Rami Sadan has put the responsibility for the eruption of the second wave of the coronavirus squarely on the shoulders of the Israeli public.

"We the public are to blame for this," Sadan said in an interview with Arutz Sheva. "Either we follow the regulations or we will die."

"When we do not keep enough distance, when we do not wear a mask all day, when we act as though this is nothing, the blame is on us. Let's all follow the regulations and after that we won't have any complaints to make about anyone," Sadan added.