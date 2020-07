17:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Czechoslovakia: Early synagogue restoration project complete In recent days, a synagogue reconstruction project in Czechoslovakia has been completed. The synagogue was built in the baroque style and underwent extensive restoration over the past eight years. The synagogue is finally finished and its inauguration has taken place. ► ◄ Last Briefs