Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Revolutionary treatment of COVID-19 by Israeli-Italian team
A team of Israeli and Italian biologists and doctors have signed a memorandum of understanding that will promote the use of a revolutionary treatment for COVID-19.
The treatment involves transfusion of plasma taken from recovered COVID-19 patients into patients newly infected with the virus. The plasma from the recovered patients contains COVID-19 antibodies that suppress the virus in the new patients.
