Two masked Palestinians hijack Israeli vehicle in Samaria

Two masked Palestinian men hijacked an Israeli vehicle today (Thursday) at the Dotan Hermesh junction in Samaria. During the event, a Palestinian fired shots in the air and even tried to shoot at the mother and daughter who were in the car, but apparently his weapon jammed. The hijackers then fled in the stolen vehicle toward the village of Yabed.

Head of Samarian Regional Council Yossi Dagan lamented the circumstances that make such attacks possible.

"This event is the result of the removal of the checkpoints which allowed the attackers to get away. In the name of easing the restrictions on Arab movement in the area, Israelis living in the area are attacked," Dagan said.