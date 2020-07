16:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Jordanian citizen convicted of attempted murder of two divers in Eilat A Jordanian civilian has been convicted of the attempted murder of two divers in Eilat. The assault occurred a year and a half ago when the Jordanian attacked the divers with a hammer. ► ◄ Last Briefs