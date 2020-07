16:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Hamas won't agree to conditions for Israeli prisoner exchange Palestinian sources report that Israeli proposals for a prisoner exchange do not meet Hamas conditions. Hamas is currently holding the bodies of two Israel soldiers who fell in Operation Protective Edge as well two mentally disabled Israelis, one Jewish and one Bedouin. ► ◄ Last Briefs