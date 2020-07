16:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 IDF continues to be outfitted by Israeli clothing manufacturers The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economics have decided to extend the policy where bids on supplying uniforms, coats, and gloves to the IDF are restricted to Israeli manufacturers. ► ◄ Last Briefs