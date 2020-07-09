Naftali Bennett: 'Not only to close, but to find new ways to open'

Knesset member Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has demanded innovative ways for coping with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases: "Our task is not only to close but to find new ways to open," he said.

Bennett visited the Pasha pavilion that was set up in Holon near Tel Aviv for the purpose of providing a venue for entertainment that would not compromise the health of the crowd in attendance.

"The challenge is to find ways to continue to live, to keep businesses open, to allow public entertainment and cultural events and not just to close up everything," Bennett added.