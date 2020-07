15:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Ministry of Health: 1,231 newly infected, 118 in serious condition The Ministry of Health reports 1,231 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, with 118 of those in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs