News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
IDF Chief of Staff and other senior officers enter isolation
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and other officers were exposed to an officer who later tested positive for COVID-19 and are therefore entering isolation for two weeks in compliance with Ministry of Health guidelines. The chief of staff will stay in solitary confinement and maintain a regular schedule as much as possible. The chief of staff feels good and is asymptomatic at this time.
