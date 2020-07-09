15:23
  Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20

IDF Chief of Staff and other senior officers enter isolation

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and other officers were exposed to an officer who later tested positive for COVID-19 and are therefore entering isolation for two weeks in compliance with Ministry of Health guidelines. The chief of staff will stay in solitary confinement and maintain a regular schedule as much as possible. The chief of staff feels good and is asymptomatic at this time.

