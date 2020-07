15:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Employment service: Work returnees outnumbered by newly unemployed The Israeli Employment Service reports that those returning to work from vacation without pay are outnumbered by the newly unemployed. The Employment Service reports, for example, that 1,815 returned to work within the last day, but at the same time 2,527 new job seekers have been registered. A total of 849,052 job seekers are currently registered in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs