2,000 more reserve soldiers to be called up for Covid-19 response

Following a Defense Ministry assessment, Minister Benny Gantz has authorized an additional 2,000 reserve soldiers to be called up by the end of July.

The call-up is due to the spike in coronavirus cases and the predicted need for more soldiers to patrol restricted areas, work in coronavirus hospitals, and assist in the national data center to reinforce Home Front Command staff.

The Ministry assessment that was submitted to Gantz includes a plan to open additional coronavirus hotels next week, if necessary.