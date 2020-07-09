|
14:27
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Gov't wants to delay application of Camera Law until after epidemic
The government is seeking to exclude the new Camera Law from its current regulations. The Camera Law was designed to monitor daycare centers and preschools, in order to protect young children from abuse.
The government is reportedly seeking to have the introduction of the new law delayed, as it will impose a significant financial burden on daycare centers and preschools at a time when they are already reeling from the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.
Last Briefs