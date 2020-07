14:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 'President Trump has 91% chance of being reelected in 2020' Professor and Political Scientist Helmut Norpoth accurately predicted Trump's 2016 victory a full nine months before the election. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs