News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Rishon Letzion man indicted for illegal gain from stolen personal data
The state prosecution's cyber unit has issued an indictment against Eidan Dayan, a resident of Rishon Letzion, for violation of privacy and obtaining property via illegal means.
According to the indictment, between 2009 and 2017 Dayan had access to thousands of military records which he obtained illicitly, including personal information on more than 500,000 security positions, which he used for personal financial gain.
