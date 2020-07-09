'The worst is still ahead' says WHO head

"The worst is yet ahead of us," the head of the World Health Organization has warned.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus would infect many more people if governments did not start to implement the right policies - which, according to him, are "test, trace, isolate, and quarantine."

More than 10 million cases have been recorded worldwide since the novel coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, China, late last year.