News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Iran reports record high in one-day death count from Covid-19
221 people died in Iran from coronavirus-related complications in the last day, The Guardian reports - the highest daily number since the outbreak of the epidemic.
250,458 people have contracted the virus in Iran so far, with 2,079 diagnosed in the last day. 995 of those were admitted to hospital.
3,324 Iranians are in critical condition. 212,176 patients have recovered.
