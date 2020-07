13:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Zealot in Deed and Zealot in the Heart Read more Despite the praise that the Torah gives to Pinchas's zealousness, we do not find that rabbis do the same. So what is the Torah teaching us ? ► ◄ Last Briefs