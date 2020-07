13:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Kiryat Malachi announces possible lockdown for 2 neighborhoods The Kiryat Malachi municipality has announced that two of the city's neighborhoods (Nachalat Har Habad and Karmei Hanadiv) could be placed under strict lockdown restrictions, possibly even from today. ► ◄ Last Briefs