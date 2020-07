13:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Ashdod to introduce sliding scale of arnona payments re: corona losses Kan News reports that the Ashdod municipality is proposing a sliding scale of arnona [local property tax] payments, with the rate determined according to the scale of loss of salary due to the coronavirus crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs