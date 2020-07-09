US Supreme Court to rule on release of Trump's tax returns

The US Supreme Court is to decide whether Congress may examine US President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records, the BBC reports.

Trump has refused to disclose the data so far, calling attempts to have it released a "witch hunt."

His lawyers argue that he has full immunity while in office. Even if the Court finds against him, it is not clear that the records would be released before this November's presidential election.

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon (in the 1970s) who has not made his tax returns public.