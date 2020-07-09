MK Liberman alleges gov't owes 'billions' to various suppliers

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has alleged that the government owes huge debts to various suppliers.

"When this government finally finishes dealing with its 'very important business' of infighting, maybe the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister will tell the various ministries that it's time to pay their suppliers," Liberman said. "So far, they owe billions of shekels to various suppliers for work done and services rendered."