Around 5% of tests come out positive, says Health Ministry official

Dr. Emilia Anis of the Health Ministry addressed the government's coronavirus committee today, to discuss the new and alarming rise in the number of cases of Covid-19.

"The number of active patients stands at around 15,000 now," she said, "and the number is increasing daily. We have already almost reached our goal of conducting 30,000 tests per day; in the last few days, 28,000 tests were administered each day, and around five percent came out positive."