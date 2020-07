12:29 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 New Covid-19 drug approved in Russia with almost 80% treatment success According to a report in The Guardian, Russia has approved a new antiviral drug, Coronavir, to treat coronavirus. The drug's developer, R-Pharm, claims that a clinical trial involving mild or medium-level cases has shown the drug to be highly effective in inhibiting replication of the virus.



“Coronavir is one of the first drugs in Russia and the world that does not tackle the complications caused by SARS-CoV-2, but battles the virus itself,” the company’s statement said, adding that a clinical trial had shown that by the fifth day of treatment, the novel coronavirus had been eliminated in 77.5% of patients who took the drug.



This is the drug to be registered in Russia to treat Covid-19.