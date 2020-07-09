Gilead Sciences developing nebulizer version of remdesivir

Gilead Sciences Inc. announced yesterday that it has started an early-stage study of a nebulizer version of its antiviral Covid-19 treatment remdesivir, The Guardian reports.

Around 60 healthy Americans aged between 18 and 45 will be enrolled in the trial to test the drug.

Remdesivir is currently administered intravenously, and Gilead hopes that an inhaled version will allow for earlier treatment of milder cases, preventing them from progressing.

At least one clinical trial has shown that remdesivir can shorten hospital recovery times.