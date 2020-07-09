|
Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Many more layoffs than people returning to work, according to Agency
Director-General of the Israeli Employment Agency, Rami Geraur, told Galei Tzahal this morning that in recent days, there have been more people laid off than newly employed.
"For the last few days, the number of people losing their jobs has been greater than the number of those returning to work," he said. "Today alone we saw a huge jump in the number of people losing their jobs."
