Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
New Zealand virus carriers escape from quarantine hotels
Several people in two separate incidents have escaped from coronavirus quarantine hotels in New Zealand, prompting the government to send police to patrol the facilities, The Guardian reports.
One 32-year-old man, a confirmed virus carrier, escaped for 70 minutes during which he visited a supermarket. He has been charged with breach of regulations and faces either a large fine or six months in prison.
New Zealand had at one point eliminated the coronavirus, but returning citizens brought virus cases with them, despite tight border controls.
