Chinese 'Wall of Fire' descends on Hong Kong

Following the passage of a new national security law, the Chinese regime has expanded its control over Hong Kong, now restricting online access to residents and monitoring content, The Guardian reports.

The Hong Kong government is obligating internet service providers to hand over user data and shut down platforms deemed supportive of dissent. In mainland China, Facebook, Twitter, Google, and most foreign news sites are blocked to private citizens.

The new security law allows for imposing fines and even prison sentences on those who refuse to remove online content critical of the regime, and police are now empowered to monitor private communications and confiscate devices. Out of fear, many Hong Kong residents have already taken steps to remove any content they posted that could be deemed subversive. Charles Mok, a pro-democracy lawmaker who represents the technology sector, tweeted: “We are already behind the de facto firewall.”