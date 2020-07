11:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Yair Netanyahu apologizes to Dana Weiss following libel suit threat Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, has apologized to Channel 12 News political commentator Dana Weiss. Weiss had threatened to sue the younger Netanyahu for libel. ► ◄ Last Briefs