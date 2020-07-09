Beit Shemesh mayor: Lockdowns only cause more contagion

The mayor of Beit Shemesh, Aliza Bloch, has demanded that local authorities be empowered to enforce coronavirus regulations, rather than them being enforced on a national level.

"The notion that someone can sit in Jerusalem and prevent free movement of people is crazy," she told Galei Tzahal. "There is no good reason at all to impose a lockdown on a neighborhood or a town - on the contrary, lockdowns only increase the rate of contagion," she stated.