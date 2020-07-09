|
11:15
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Over 140 council heads write to Finance M. on behalf of social workers
More than 140 local council heads have sent an urgent appeal to Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, asking him to intervene and solve the crisis threatening social services.
"We all offer our unqualified support of our social workers," they wrote, "and we join them in their demands for a decrease in their individual caseloads, for increased security and protection against violence, and for an increase in wages."
