MK Karhi: Likud is committed to addressing conflicts of interest

MK Shlomo Karhi has criticized the conduct of Yamina party members for proposing a law that would have established a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the impartiality of Supreme Court Justices.

"I have been dealing with this issue for a long time now," he said. "Yamina is only doing this because they're now in the opposition. But the Likud has values. We entered the Knesset with a commitment to deal with this issue and remove all conflicts of interest. The essence of Yamina's proposal is reasonable," he added.