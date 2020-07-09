Social workers blame Treasury for refusing to negotiate

The Union of Social Workers has announced that due to the refusal of Treasury officials to conduct negotiations regarding the breakdown in social services, they will not be responding to inquiries asking for cities especially hard-hit by the epidemic to be exempted from their strike.

"Due to the refusal of the Treasury to listen, we will not be working in 'red cities' [those hard-hit by the virus] even in emergency cases," a spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, due to the apathy and intransigence of Treasury officials, we will not be able to assist residents of these cities."