Former SC judge Rubinstein: 'Judicial system is impartial and fair'

Former Supreme Court Judge Elyakim Rubinstein was interviewed this morning on Kan Bet and asked to comment on yesterday's failed attempt by MK Smotrich to have the Knesset establish a commission of inquiry into conflicts of interest among Supreme Court judges.

"The most important thing here is to assure the general public that we have an impartial justice system," he said. "Of course there are occasionally mistakes made and these can be investigated, but the message to the public has to be that the judicial system is fair."