10:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 115 serious virus cases, 41 on ventilators (up from 39 yesterday) The Health Ministry has published revised figures for the coronavirus epidemic. 1,262 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last day. The number of serious cases now stands at 115 people, with 41 among them on ventilators, up from 39 yesterday.