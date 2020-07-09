|
MK Bennett: Netanyahu & Gantz responsible for poor handling of virus
MK Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party, has sharply criticized the government for its handling of the coronavirus crisis.
"The heart of their mistakes was failing to create an effective system, and to appoint someone to manage the government's handling of the crisis," he told 103 FM. "No one is making sure things get done. Our prime ministers are the ones who should be held responsible for the current situation," he added.
