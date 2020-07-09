|
09:57
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Former S. Court judge: System already prevents conflicts of interest
Former Supreme Court Justice Tova Strasberg-Cohen has responded to those arguing that anyone serving as a watchdog over the impartiality of the Court's judges has to come from outside the system.
"I don't agree with this argument," she told Kan Bet. "People don't understand what the judiciary is all about. A judge can judge anyone. There are entire systems that protect conflicts of interest from occurring."
Last Briefs